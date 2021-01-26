Michael “Mike” Garrigan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Captain Michael “Mike” Garrigan has Died .
Captain Michael “Mike” Garrigan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
HERO DOWN!
Please keep the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers. Captain Michael "Mike" Garrigan, 30 plus year veteran has passed from complications of #COVID19
“When a Hero falls an Angel rises.”#irishangel #blessthebluehttps://t.co/Kze2ZKzonV
— Amanda Coleman (@BlueIrishAngel2) January 26, 2021
Amanda Coleman @BlueIrishAngel2 HERO DOWN! Please keep the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers. Captain Michael “Mike” Garrigan, 30 plus year veteran has passed from complications of #COVID19 “When a Hero falls an Angel rises.” #irishangel #blesstheblue
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.