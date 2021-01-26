Michael “Mike” Garrigan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Captain Michael “Mike” Garrigan has Died .

Captain Michael “Mike” Garrigan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

HERO DOWN! Please keep the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers. Captain Michael "Mike" Garrigan, 30 plus year veteran has passed from complications of #COVID19 “When a Hero falls an Angel rises.”#irishangel #blessthebluehttps://t.co/Kze2ZKzonV — Amanda Coleman (@BlueIrishAngel2) January 26, 2021

