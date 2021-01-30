Michael Miller Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael Miller….a legend in the State of Maryland Government has Died.

By | January 30, 2021
0 Comment

Michael Miller Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael Miller….a legend in the State of Maryland Government has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Michael Miller….a legend in the State of Maryland Government has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

Terrence Murray January 15 at 8:15 PM  · RIP Michael Miller….a legend in the State of Maryland Government & Life, for over 6 Decades …..Thank you for you service Mike

Source: (20+) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...