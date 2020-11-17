Michael Molinari Death –Dead-Obituaries : Former JFK mechanic has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Michael Molinari wrote Somehow as much as the media lies, distorts and slants all stories towards biden/dems, alll of the open outright censoring in tech, and the unacceptable but still supported actions of blm and antifa…means uhm they are trying to cheat Biden in.

Michael Molinari wrote

A time to heal….lolol…more like a time to wisen up together….yall been played on both sides…there is no rebuild plan coming from washington…. There’s a weaken us, enslave us and kill us plan…i hope we start according to what it is.

Michael Molinari wrote

Support any no lockdown, no poision us vaccine rep…

Deborah Gould wrote

You’re incorrect. There IS a Plan. It’s called “The Great Awakening”. You’ll soon find out just how asleep you’ve been!

Scott Hughes wrote

My sincere hope is that everyone who refuses to social distance, wear a mask in public and or get a vaccine when shown to be safe……get a free trip to an island far far away where they can roam free with other self centered individuals who don’t give a flying &^%^%$ about anyone but themselves and how they feel enslaved to have to wear a mask for 30 minutes while in a grocery. That’s what I hope. Michael..you can be their mayor.