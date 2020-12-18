Michael Moore Death -Dead – Obituary :Former County Commissioner Michael Moore has Died .
Former County Commissioner Michael Moore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Calvert Commissioners Regret to Announce the Passing of Former County Commissioner Michael Moore https://t.co/443cGDVals
— Karen Smith Hupp (@WriteOne4You) December 18, 2020
Karen Smith Hupp @WriteOne4You Calvert Commissioners Regret to Announce the Passing of Former County Commissioner Michael Moore
