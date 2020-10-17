Michael Morley Death – Dead : Michael Morley Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Michael Morley has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

” Iian Smythe on Twitter: “Michael Morley, one of the founders of modern model theory, has passed away. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him, you would recognize his sense of humor immediately in this obituary. RIP. ”

Michael Morley, one of the founders of modern model theory, has passed away. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him, you would recognize his sense of humor immediately in this obituary. RIP. https://t.co/XLbcfgwcCa — Iian Smythe (@iismythe) October 17, 2020

Tributes Iian Smythe wrote

When I was a graduate student at Cornell, Morley, though retired, was a regular and welcome participant in the logic seminar, always cracking jokes (usually at his own expense) and telling stories, like a kid in the back row of class. He will be missed. Iian Smythe wrote

He was responsible for one of the great theorems of logic, Morley’s Categoricity Theorem: If a first-order set of axioms (in a countable language) has a unique model up to iso. in *some* uncountable size, then it has unique models up to iso. in *all* uncountable sizes. Monica VanDieren wrote

I was lucky enough to meet Michael Morley in 2005 shortly after I proved a result extending his categoricity theorem to tame abstract elementary classes. I wish I had more conversations with him over the years.