Michael Morley Death – Dead : Michael Morley Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 17, 2020
0 Comment

Michael Morley Death – Dead : Michael Morley Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Michael Morley has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

” Iian Smythe on Twitter: “Michael Morley, one of the founders of modern model theory, has passed away. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him, you would recognize his sense of humor immediately in this obituary. RIP. ”

Tributes 

Iian Smythe wrote 
When I was a graduate student at Cornell, Morley, though retired, was a regular and welcome participant in the logic seminar, always cracking jokes (usually at his own expense) and telling stories, like a kid in the back row of class. He will be missed.

Iian Smythe wrote 
He was responsible for one of the great theorems of logic, Morley’s Categoricity Theorem: If a first-order set of axioms (in a countable language) has a unique model up to iso. in *some* uncountable size, then it has unique models up to iso. in *all* uncountable sizes.

Monica VanDieren wrote 
I was lucky enough to meet Michael Morley in 2005 shortly after I proved a result extending his categoricity theorem to tame abstract elementary classes. I wish I had more conversations with him over the years.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Michael Morley Death – Dead : Michael Morley Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.