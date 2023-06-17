Michael Nenni’s Demise: Obituary in Geneva, IL

Michael Nenni Passes Away in Geneva, IL

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Nenni, who reportedly died in Geneva, IL. Michael was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile.

Born on October 22, 1955, Michael grew up in Geneva and graduated from Geneva High School in 1973. He went on to attend Northern Illinois University, where he earned a degree in business.

Michael was a successful businessman and entrepreneur, having founded several companies throughout his career. He was also an active member of the Geneva community, volunteering his time and resources to various charitable organizations.

Michael was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, two children, and four grandchildren.

The loss of Michael Nenni is a great tragedy, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Michael Nenni death Michael Nenni obituary Michael Nenni Geneva IL Michael Nenni cause of death Michael Nenni funeral arrangements