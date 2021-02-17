Michael O’Leary Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael J. O’Leary has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Michael J. O’Leary has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
We are saddened by the passing of Michael J. O’Leary, who died Feb. 14 at the age of 69 following complications from COVID-19. He served on the AEA’s board of directors from 1996 to 2009 and was chairman from 2002 to 2009, making him our longest-serving chairman. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/97FntJ23JB
— AEA (@AEA_aero) February 16, 2021
