Michael Olson homicide : Death of 74-year-old assault victim investigated as homicide; suspect Christian Andrews arrested

“Death of 74-Year-Old Michael Olson Investigated as Homicide: Suspect Christian Andrews Arrested”

A 74-year-old victim who was assaulted has now died from his injuries and the investigation has been upgraded to a homicide. Michael Olson from Colorado Springs was found with severe injuries at a home on Eagle View Drive on April 29 and died two weeks later. The coroner’s office has ruled his death as a homicide following an autopsy. Christian Andrews, 21, was arrested on charges of crimes against at-risk adults immediately after the alleged assault. It is unclear if the charges have been elevated following the coroner’s ruling. The Colorado Springs Police Department is actively investigating the case and is asking for anyone with information to come forward by calling CSPD or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously. This news article is copyrighted by KKTV and all rights are reserved.

