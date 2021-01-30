Michael Paredes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael Paredes has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021
Michael Paredes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.
Biz Instant 52m · The cause of death for Wipeout contestant Michael Paredes has been released. Paredes, 38, competed on the TBS series—which is a yet-to-launch reboot of ABC’s original game show, which ran from 2008 to 2014—last November. He died 24 hours after being taken to the hospital following his attempt at the show’s difficult obstacle course. The autopsy report from the L.A. County’s coroner’s office, made available to E!…
Source: (20+) Biz Instant – Posts | Facebook
Dawn Aguilar-Snyder
Former Falcon Michael Paredes representing UTSA in his 1st Collegiate Indoor Track Meet! So proud of him! I’ve definitely missed working with this kid! Thankful for being able to watch him compete!