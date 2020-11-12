Michael Priest Death –Dead-Obituaries : Michael Priest has Died .
Sejal Patel wrote
I woke up this morning thinking it was all a dream… Waiting for a response back from the other night that I still haven’t received! But in reality you are gone.Michael Priest words can’t describe how heartbroken and devastated I am with the shocking news of your passing. A friend to many, a friend who never judged, a friend who was the life of the party, and most importantly, a friend who was always there! I will always cherish all the memories we had over the years.From sleepovers, to camping, to beach trips, to roadtrips between UVA/VTech there was not a single moment that was not full of mischief, laughter, and love! I still remember the trip we took to Baltimore to see your beloved Yankees! You were a phenom on the Baseball field and the classroom.Thanks for always pushing me to be the best version of me. I remember when I was deciding between going to UVA and NC State and you urging me to follow a different path, go out of state, and make new friends! And 20 years later here we are… I was proud when you become a doctor as I knew that your patients were in good hands. My heart aches for your family and friends! Each day really is a gift as we never know when our last will be. So love your people hard. Until we meet again MP! “The song has ended, but the melody lingers on” #RIPBrother
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
MarQuita D. Barker wrote
I still can’t believe it. Life is so short and when you start to lose the people you grew up with, it really puts things in perspective .
Erica Stevens Conner wrote
This one hit hard. I am still in shock. The people you go through school with and grow up with are your people no matter how much time passes or how many other friends you make throughout your life. Big hugs and lots of love to all of these heavy hearts.
Leslie Duffer Bohanon wrote
He was a real life movie star who just happened to be kind, humble, and genuine. I am so heartbroken. You all were a special group of students that I truly love.
David Riddle wrote
I was just telling some 1st block Government stories the other night, some of which probably don’t need to be shared here. Y’all were my first College Level group and taught me as much as I taught y’all. Maybe even more.
