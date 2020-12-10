Michael Reilly Death -Dead : Michael Reilly has Died .

Michael Reilly has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Ocean County Sheriff 911 4 hrs · On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we pass on our condolences to the family of Michael Reilly. During the early days of this pandemic Michael and his co-workers helped with the cleaning our our vehicles and buildings to keep us all safe. Michael was one of those people that would give you the shirt off his back. He leaves behind a loving wife Rebecca and two small children. Life is short!

Tributes

Diane Baughman wrote

I am so extremely sorry my prayers for all especially is dear family, may God give all of you strength through this terrible time of loss and may this man and his crew always be known as true Heroes for the service they did for our Law Enforcement. Prayers rise from Pa.

Bonnie Bocchino Lanni wrote

So so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and comfort to his family🙏🏻

Dawn Higgins wrote

sorry for your loss. Prayers to his family and friends.

Mary Mahan Peirson wrote

Such a terrible loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family

Lori Ann Cucci wrote

Condolences to the Reilly family & friends. May your memories bring you comfort at this difficult time.

Regina L. Gelzer wrote

Mike left this world a better place than he found it. Deepest condolences to his family.

Larry Iannuzzi wrote

Jesus. Horrible news. My condolences to Mr Reilly’s family and friends. Thank you for your service.

Maria J Romano wrote

So sorry for you loss his entire family is in my prayers! Michael was a great person and i know his family and friends will definitely miss him

Linda Buckley wrote

So sorry for your loss. Prays goes out to his wife and family !

Harold Powell wrote

Condolences to his family and friends , Thank you for your service to the county of Ocean! Rest in Peace 🕊 🕊 🕊!

Joanna Brandao-Henderson wrote

My prayers go out to the Brother / Sister Officers and Family of Officer Reilly. May he Rest In Peace.

Aimee Del Evans wrote

Deepest condolences to his wife and children! This is simply heartbreaking.

Pamela Newby wrote

How devastating .. so sorry to the entire Reilly family.. Mike really was the nicest person I’ve ever met !!

Philip Brilliant wrote

Still shocked and saddened by the passing of Mike. Over the summer he did a rather large cleanup for me at Congregation Bnai Israel. He was respectful of all and gave of himself every chance he got. He will be missed.

Tavy Pell wrote

So very sorry to hear about Michael. I will pray for him and his family.

Marianne Rossi wrote

Our heroes should not be the ones taken from us. Thank you for all you did to keep up safe May the angels bring strength to your family

