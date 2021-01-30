Michael Ricci Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mike Ricci has Died.

Michael Ricci Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mike Ricci has Died.

Michael Ricci has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

Boston Fire Rescue Company 2 is at Boston Fire Rescue Company 2. 1d  · Boston, MA  · The members of Rescue Company 2 are saddened to learn of the tragic death of Brother Michael Ricci, Aide to District 9. Please keep Mike’s family in your thoughts and prayers. #bfde42r2d9

NFD sends our condolences to the Boston Fire Department and the family of firefighter Ricci. Rest In Peace brother.

Posted by Newton NH Fire Department on Friday, January 29, 2021

