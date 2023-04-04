Michael Roberts, Vanity Fair editor, dead.

Michael Roberts, former editor of Vanity Fair, has died.

Michael Roberts, a former editor of Vanity Fair, has passed away. The announcement was made by Fashionista.com via Twitter. Roberts was known for his contributions to the fashion industry, having started his career in the field as a fashion illustrator before transitioning into journalism. He worked at Vanity Fair for 25 years, serving as European editor-at-large before eventually becoming fashion and style director.

Roberts was widely respected in the fashion industry for his keen eye and creative vision. He was known for his ability to spot emerging trends and talent, and for his commitment to pushing boundaries and challenging conventions. He was also a mentor to many young fashion professionals, and was passionate about supporting new voices in the industry.

Roberts’ passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from the fashion community. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of Roberts and to express their condolences to his family and friends. They have praised his contributions to the industry, and many have noted his singular talent and influence.

Roberts’ legacy in the fashion industry will undoubtedly endure. His impact on the field was significant, and his work helped to define the aesthetics and trends of a generation. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and worked with him, and his contributions will continue to inspire and shape the industry for years to come.

