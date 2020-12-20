Michael Romano Death -Obituary – Dead : Michael Romano has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Michael Romano Death -Obituary – Dead : Michael Romano has Died .

Michael Romano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Gia Marie is at Artu’ Boston (North End & Charles Street). 5 hrs  · Boston, MA  · Michael Romano this breaks my heart. You always where such a great guy that always put a smile on my face. Thinking of your family RIP.

Source: (20+) Facebook


Tributes 

———————— –
Kenny Palazzolo wrote

The Madonna Del Soccorso Society extends it’s sincerest ￼condolences to the Families of Anthony LoVuolo and Michael Romano and also to the Madonna Della Cava Society. The North End is a very close knit family and we have lost 2 of our own. May the Madonna be there to welcome them home.
Rest In Peace Anthony and Michael.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.