Michael Romano Death -Obituary – Dead : Michael Romano has Died .
Michael Romano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Gia Marie is at Artu’ Boston (North End & Charles Street). 5 hrs · Boston, MA · Michael Romano this breaks my heart. You always where such a great guy that always put a smile on my face. Thinking of your family RIP.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
Kenny Palazzolo wrote
The Madonna Del Soccorso Society extends it’s sincerest ￼condolences to the Families of Anthony LoVuolo and Michael Romano and also to the Madonna Della Cava Society. The North End is a very close knit family and we have lost 2 of our own. May the Madonna be there to welcome them home.
Rest In Peace Anthony and Michael.
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.