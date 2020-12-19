Michael Sharpe Death -Obituary – Dead : EMS man Michael “Sharpie” Sharpe has Died .
Michael “Sharpie” Sharpe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Hamilton County EMS 13 hrs · RIP Michael “Sharpie” Sharpe. Godspeed and Thank you for your service!
Source: (20+) Hamilton County EMS – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Dewayne May wrote
Sad to hear that Michael Sharpe “Sharpie” passed away! RIP brother!
