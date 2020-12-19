Michael Sharpe Death -Obituary – Dead : EMS man Michael “Sharpie” Sharpe has Died .

By | December 19, 2020
0 Comment

Michael Sharpe Death -Obituary – Dead : EMS man Michael “Sharpie” Sharpe has Died .

Michael “Sharpie” Sharpe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Hamilton County EMS 13 hrs  · RIP Michael “Sharpie” Sharpe. Godspeed and Thank you for your service!

Source: (20+) Hamilton County EMS – Posts | Facebook


Tributes 

———————— –

Dewayne May wrote
Sad to hear that Michael Sharpe “Sharpie” passed away! RIP brother!

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.