Michael Skelton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Club Trustee and Committee Member Michael Skelton has Died .

By | January 13, 2021
former Club Trustee and Committee Member Michael Skelton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Crumlin United @CrumlinUnitedFC The Committee and Members of Crumlin United deeply regret the death of former Club Trustee and Committee Member Michael Skelton. Thoughts are with his wife Isobel and wider family circle at this sad time.

