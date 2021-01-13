Michael Skelton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Club Trustee and Committee Member Michael Skelton has Died .

former Club Trustee and Committee Member Michael Skelton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Committee and Members of Crumlin United deeply regret the death of former Club Trustee and Committee Member Michael Skelton. Thoughts are with his wife Isobel and wider family circle at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/Ub8mjiy6W1 — Crumlin United (@CrumlinUnitedFC) January 13, 2021

