Michael Somare Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

My thoughts are with the people of Papua New Guinea and my PNG friends in our mutual sadness over the passing of a living legend “papa blo kantri”. But his legacy lives on in the vibrancy of the spirit & people of PNG. https://twitter.com/NathanJonRoss/status/1365158608942419968

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed her sincere sadness at the death of long-serving former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare:https://t.co/8P3FdCXdv1 — Dr Nathan Ross (@NathanJonRoss) February 26, 2021



Governor-General of Australia

The Governor-General has written to Sir Robert Dadae, the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea to, on behalf of all Australians, express our deepest sympathy and condolences on the passing of Sir Michael Somare.

Sir Michael was an extraordinary leader, the founding father of a modern and democratic PNG and a true friend to Australia.

Across his lifetime of service, he made an immeasurable impact on the lives of the people of PNG and the region.

The Governor-General and Mrs Hurley’s thoughts are with Sir Michael’s family and the people of PNG on this sad day.

May he Rest In Peace.

Vale.

Flags around the country are being flown at half-mast in honor of Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

At the Papua New Guinea, Defence Force Headquarters at Murray Barracks, soldiers marked the passing of PNG’s founding Father.

This will continue until the end of the mourning period.