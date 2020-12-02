Michael Sot Death -Dead – Obituaries: Michael T. Sot, a beloved @TCNJ student and former @aljsports baseball star has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Michael Sot Death -Dead – Obituaries: Michael T. Sot, a beloved @TCNJ student and former @aljsports baseball star has Died – .

Michael T. Sot, a beloved @TCNJ student and former @aljsports baseball star has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

“Greg Tufaro on Twitter: “Some news on the eve of the crash that claimed the life of Michael T. Sot, a beloved @TCNJ student and former @aljsports baseball star. Please take a moment to read the message below and keep the family and friends of Michael in your thoughts and prayers. ”

Some news on the eve of the crash that claimed the life of Michael T. Sot, a beloved @TCNJ student and former @aljsports baseball star. Please take a moment to read the message below and keep the family and friends of Michael in your thoughts and prayers. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Tjgdm6134F — Greg Tufaro (@GregTufaro) December 2, 2020

Tributes

#Update: In a virtual hearing today, a judge denied Lamar’s request to have the charges thrown out. Tomorrow is the two-year anniversary of the crash. Sot’s family is expecting a trial in May of next year. They continue to seek justice for Michael. https://t.co/MiZpDwDOxC — Nick Meidanis (@NickMeidanis) December 2, 2020