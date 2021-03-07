Michael Stanley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael Stanley has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 6. 2021

Michael Stanley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 6. 2021.

Stefani Schaefer 27m · Cleveland – and the World has lost one of the most genuine, kind and loving souls. And talk about talented!! Michael Stanley’s 40 plus albums that he wrote and recorded speaks volumes. He was the ONLY performer to sell out Blossom Music Center – 4 straight shows in 1982 – and his record STILL STANDS! He helped me with my Bucket List when he asked me to sing on one of his songs. I had a million “pinch me moments” – I felt like a little kid in his studio… I was recording with THE Michael Stanley!!! He was one of my first concerts I had attended as a youngster. It was in the old Browns stadium parking lot with my mom and brother and friends. His music, his voice, his moves … were addictive to listen to and watch. His songs were about Cleveland and Clevelanders – and there was NO ONE more proud to be from … My Town. Michael – thank you for your friendship, music and hugs … This Heartland will never ever forget you and the impact you had on our city and our lives. You are now singing with the angels in heaven … they are so lucky you’ve joined their band. Please join me in sending condolences and prayers to Michael’s family. They need all of our strength during this incredibly difficult time.

Source: (1) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Lisa Burkhart Goins

My condolences to his family. I don’t think that there’s a person in this world who knew him and his music that didn’t love him. Prayers for his family



Catherine Calo

This is such a perfectly stated tribute! Sending healing prayers! .



Terri West Homoki

What a true legend we lost today!! RIH Michael!! His music lives on in our hearts!! Praying for his family during this difficult time!!

Jeanne Sprock Urban

With deepest condolences. It is still so hard to believe. His memory and music will live on in our hearts. Rest In Peace Michael Stanley and prayers and comfort to your family. Stefanie, thank you for posting this beautiful tribute to Michael. Much love to all.

Karen Matheny

So beautifully wrote Stefani! He will be missed by many. Prayers and condolences to Michaels family and to you his friend.

Cathy Spence Zielinski

Such a Cleveland icon. We definitely lost a great performer and overall super guy. He loved Cleveland. May you fly high with the angels. Rest In Peace Michael.

Heidi Shunk

Thx stephanie for sharing. I couldn’t agree with you more! Michael Stanley was genuin. He will be missed. Loved his music and loved the way he swayed his but!

Mickie Butwinski Jeffries

Very sad to have heard this news earlier today. A part of my teenage years and early 20s gone. Glad to have seen him perform numerous times and to have met him at a Springsteen concert at Richfield Coliseum back in the mid 80s. RIP Michael. Strike it up with the Angel’s now!

Linda Riggsby Kender

Stefani, a beautiful tribute to an amazing person. Prayers for the family ! Cleveland will never forget Michael !

Michelle Marsh

I was blessed to see him at the Canton civic center. Was one of the best concerts I had ever seen. I loved listening to his music and to him on wncx. I miss him already. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends

Debbie Schake Goehler

My sincere condolences to Michael’s family, friends, and fans. Michael’s music was a huge part of my life. So many special memories that revolved around it. We were blessed to grow up listening to this talented man. It is definitely a sad day. Rest in peace Michael…and fly with the Angels! .

Mary Ribinskas

Olive his singing and going to his concerts!! Still have the vinyl albums! So many memories! Thank u Michael Stanley!!!” Thank God for the man who put the white lines on the highway!”.

Lisa Gonzalez

Beautiful tribute Stefani. He’s singing with the angels tonight.

Traci Kish Foss

We have been playing his songs all night. This sucks! So sorry for your loss. This is a BIG one!.

Darlene Schulz

Beautifully sad Stefani. What a great loss. My prayers and condolences to you s family, friends, and fans. Truly a Cleveland legend. Thank you Michael for being a huge part of my teens and 20s. I have always loved your music and loved seeing you in concert and in Tv and listened on the radio. Fly with the Angels

Dawn Warner Gudat

I’ve been crying all day! My heart hurts

MSB was my all time favorite band and I’ve met him on a few occasions ♥️ I feel like I’ve lost a childhood friend. What a tremendous loss for our city. He was my first concert and I will always remember those days .

Karen Anne

That a beautifully said. He will be forever missed. I started crying, again, after reading this from you. His famous line, “Thank God for the man who put the white lines on the highway”. Prayers to his family #Godspeed

Teri Nicholson

I’m just heartbroken. I have so many wonderful memories seeing MSB. Cleveland has lost an icon. He will be missed .

Amy Zimmerman Beatty

His music will always be with us! So many memories and great concets! I remember seeing you at a concert with your husband ! Rock on Michael!

Lorrie Litten Isla

I loved Michael Stanley. I will forever remember seeing him in concert countless times. He never disappointed. Fly high with the angles Michael. You will truly be missed.

Amy Dawson Stover

Such a beautiful tribute. Michael will be missed. I am sure Mike Belkin greeted Michael at the pearly gates with a contract to perform. I worked for Mike and help with managing all of Michael’s gigs etc.

Helen Mannarino

Beautiful pictures! He was the best! I personally have so many memories of seeing him in concerts! May he Rest In Peace! .

Raymond Sullivan

My wife and I was at the Hard Rock in Northfield concert and the Donnie Iris Band a couple of years ago. Had a great time.

Gretchen Ford-Wuchich

The city of Cleveland needs to do something wonderful to honor and remember this man !

Julie Bond-Abreu

Love to all of us who loved him and the band. I had the joy of seeing them perform at Chippewa Lake in the late 70’s. And I loved his contributions to TV. Fly high Michael.

Linda Valletto DiNunzio

Beautiful tribute Stephanie! What a tremendous loss for the city of Cleveland! RIP Michael Stanley!!

Christine Arbogast Parker

He was a great Man. Prayers for his Family and Friends. God Bless. RIP and have fun in the band up there.

Jim Caputo

Remember Michele Stanley “Thank God for the man that put the white lines on the highway” follow them home to heavens gates. RIP Godspeed MSB.