By John Okoro | March 7, 2021
Michael Stanley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Michael Stanley Passed Away.

Death Notice for Today March 6. 2021

Michael Stanley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 6. 2021.

Stefani Schaefer  2h  · Cleveland – and the World has lost one of the most genuine, kind and loving souls. And talk about talented!! Michael Stanley’s 40 plus albums that he wrote and recorded speaks volumes. He was the ONLY performer to sell out Blossom Music Center – 4 straight shows in 1982 – and his record STILL STANDS! He helped me with my Bucket List when he asked me to sing on one of his songs. I had a million “pinch me moments” – I felt like a little kid in his studio… I was recording with THE Michael Stanley!!! He was one of my first concerts I had attended as a youngster. It was in the old Browns stadium parking lot with my mom and brother and friends. His music, his voice, his moves … were addictive to listen to and watch. His songs were about Cleveland and Clevelanders – and there was NO ONE more proud to be from … My Town. Michael – thank you for your friendship, music and hugs … This Heartland will never ever forget you and the impact you had on our city and our lives. You are now singing with the angels in heaven … they are so lucky you’ve joined their band. Please join me in sending condolences and prayers to Michael’s family. They need all of our strength during this incredibly difficult time. 8K8K 945 Comments 367 Shares

