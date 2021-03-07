Michael Teets Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael Teets has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 6. 2021

Michael Teets has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 6. 2021.

The North Street Playhouse, Inc. 11h · Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss Michael Teets. Michael was an integral part of the NSP family and we can not put into words how deeply we will miss him. We would be grateful in our comment section if you would please share stories of Michael so we can cherish and celebrate the life of this amazing artist.

Source: (1) The North Street Playhouse, Inc. – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Sue Adkins

So sorry to hear this sad news. He directed our choir for a while at Epworth United Methodist Church and I can still feel his joy when he would direct and jump right up in the air. He was so talented and has influenced many on the Eastern Shore. I am sure the angel choir is even more beautiful now.

Mikaela Holmes

I am absolutely heartbroken to hear that Michael is no longer physically here with us. But I certainly know he will remain here in our hearts and in our music forever.

Michael was my Music Director for RENT at NSP. He was not only an incredibly talented musician and teacher, he was also an unbelievably kind and compassionate human being.

My beloved Grammy passed away during tech week of our show, and I will never, ever forget the amount of support and embraces of love I received from my entire cast and crew. Michael personally stayed up with me until some ridiculous hour of the morning to rehearse and record “Through the Years” and the specific Italian version of “Ave Maria” my Grampy asked if I could sing at Grammy’s services. He made sure we had access to his church, he was beyond patient with me through my tears, and we stayed there until I felt confident with the song and he was somehow still able to make me laugh through my pain.

As an artist, I have experienced a great deal of toxicity within the theater community. In other contracts where I have dealt with similar moments of loss, grief, and pain, I’ve been treated with a complete lack of empathy, and oftentimes annoyance, dismissal, or even cruelty. We, as actors, are oftentimes seen as nothing more than talking props. I had the polar opposite experience with Michael. He (and the whole company) assured me it was okay for me to fly to NY for Grammy’s services and come back for final dress.

When I arrived back in VA, Michael immediately checked in with me, made sure I was holding up okay, asked what I needed, and gave me the sweetest gift. I was so nervous about dealing with my feelings during such an emotional role/show to begin with during opening night – with this pain and horrible sadness on top of it all. Particularly getting through so many songs dealing with loss – “Without You,” “Will I,” “I’ll Cover You Reprise,” “Goodbye Love,” “Seasons of Love,” etc… He talked to me about not just “getting through,” but breathing through. Living through. Feeling through. About allowing myself to release my emotions, pain, anger, and vulnerability into the role of Mimi. He helped me find healthy and therapeutic ways to utilize my own pain to deepen my connection to Mimi. And as hard as I thought it would be – Ultimately, it was cathartic. Michael truly cared about me as a person – not just a performer.

So thank you, Michael. Thank you for your kindness. Your compassion. Your music. Your words. Your empathy. Your humanity. I am honored to have known you. You were truly a gift. And for that – I am forever grateful.

To Michael’s family and all who knew and loved him – my heart goes out to you. Please reach out if you need anything.

“In daylights,

In sunsets,

In midnights,

In cups of coffee,

In inches,

In miles,

In laughter,

In strife,

In 525,600 minutes,

How do you measure a year in the life?

How about love

