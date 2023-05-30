Michael Tell Son Patty Duke: The Truth About Michael Tell: His Son with Patty Duke Revealed

Who is Michael Tell?

Michael Tell is a former music producer and journalist who gained fame in the 1970s for his brief marriage to actress Patty Duke. The couple got married in 1970 and separated after just 13 days of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 1972.

Despite their short-lived marriage, Michael Tell and Patty Duke made headlines for years to come, especially after the birth of their son, Sean Astin.

The Truth About His Son with Ex-Wife Patty Duke

Sean Astin was born on February 25, 1971, just nine months after Michael Tell and Patty Duke got married. However, the paternity of Sean Astin was a subject of controversy for years.

Michael Tell initially denied being the father of Sean Astin, and rumors circulated that Sean’s real father could be either Desi Arnaz Jr. or John Astin, Patty Duke’s former co-star in “The Patty Duke Show.”

It wasn’t until Sean Astin was in his late teens that Michael Tell publicly acknowledged him as his son. In a 1989 interview with People Magazine, Michael Tell admitted that he was Sean’s biological father and said that he had maintained a relationship with him over the years.

Despite the initial denial of paternity, Michael Tell and Sean Astin have since become close. In fact, Sean Astin has credited his father with helping him to pursue a career in acting. Michael Tell was reportedly instrumental in getting Sean his first acting job, which was a small role in the 1981 film “The Goonies.”

Michael Tell’s Career in Music and Journalism

Before his brief marriage to Patty Duke, Michael Tell was a respected music producer and journalist. He was a writer for the legendary music magazine “Crawdaddy!” and also worked as a music critic for various other publications.

Michael Tell was known for his insightful writing and his ability to spot emerging talent in the music industry. He was an early champion of artists like Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, and Janis Joplin, and he helped to launch the careers of many up-and-coming musicians.

As a music producer, Michael Tell worked with a variety of artists, including the folk duo Ian & Sylvia and the jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal. He was also involved in the production of soundtrack albums for several films, including “The Graduate” and “The Producers.”

Michael Tell’s Life After Patty Duke

After his divorce from Patty Duke, Michael Tell largely stayed out of the public eye. He continued to work as a music journalist and producer, but he did not make any significant contributions to the industry in the years that followed.

Michael Tell’s focus in life shifted to his family, particularly his relationship with his son Sean Astin. Despite the difficulties that arose in the early years of their relationship, Michael Tell and Sean Astin have since formed a close bond.

Today, Michael Tell is largely retired from the music industry. He lives a quiet life outside of the public eye, but he remains a respected figure in the music and journalism communities.

Conclusion

Michael Tell may be best known for his brief marriage to Patty Duke and the controversy surrounding his paternity of Sean Astin, but his contributions to the music and journalism industries should not be overlooked. Michael Tell was a talented writer and producer who helped to launch the careers of many up-and-coming musicians. While his career may have taken a backseat to his family life in recent years, Michael Tell’s impact on the music industry will not be forgotten.

