Michael Tidball Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Det. Cst. Michael Tidball has Died .

Det. Cst. Michael Tidball has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with great sadness that we share that one of our officers, Det. Cst. Michael Tidball, passed suddenly this morning while conducting an investigation, as a result of an acute medical episode. We are devastated for Mike's family, friends and peers.https://t.co/83FZPUkBxX — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 6, 2021

