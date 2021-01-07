Michael Tidball Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Det. Cst. Michael Tidball has Died .

Det. Cst. Michael Tidball has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Halton Police @HaltonPolice It is with great sadness that we share that one of our officers, Det. Cst. Michael Tidball, passed suddenly this morning while conducting an investigation, as a result of an acute medical episode. We are devastated for Mike’s family, friends and peers.

