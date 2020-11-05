Michael Woodgate Death -Dead : Michael Woodgate, the ULM water ski team head coach has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

The University of Louisiana Monroe community mourns the loss of Michael Woodgate, the ULM water ski team head coach. Originally from Boroughbridge, England, Woodgate was named head coach of the champion Warhawk water ski team in May 2019. pic.twitter.com/8xSXYgHl3X — ULM (@ULM_Official) November 4, 2020

Tributes

Our thoughts and prayers go out to @ULMWaterSki and the family and friends of Coach Michael Woodgate during these unexpected times. — ULM Women's Basketball (@ULM_WBB) November 4, 2020



