Michael Wright Death -Dead – Obituary : Michael Wright lost his battle with COVID .

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Michael Wright Death -Dead – Obituary : Michael Wright has Died .

Michael Wright has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Leila Navidi @LeilaNavidi For those who remember my photo of Michael Wright struggling to breathe in the ICU last month, an update: He tragically lost his battle with COVID earlier this week. I hope that Michael’s photo saved lives. If you would like to help out his family —>

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.