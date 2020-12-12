Michael Wright Death -Dead – Obituary : Michael Wright lost his battle with COVID .

Michael Wright Death -Dead – Obituary : Michael Wright has Died .
Michael Wright has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
For those who remember my photo of Michael Wright struggling to breathe in the ICU last month, an update: He tragically lost his battle with COVID earlier this week. I hope that Michael's photo saved lives. If you would like to help out his family —> https://t.co/tezdP8KX7b pic.twitter.com/lFMiz7yh0M
— Leila Navidi (@LeilaNavidi) December 12, 2020
Leila Navidi @LeilaNavidi For those who remember my photo of Michael Wright struggling to breathe in the ICU last month, an update: He tragically lost his battle with COVID earlier this week. I hope that Michael’s photo saved lives. If you would like to help out his family —>
