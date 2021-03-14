Michael Zaslow Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michael Zaslow has Died.

The Locher Room is hosting a very special tribute to the late Michael Zaslow on Friday, March 19, at 4 p.m. ET at this YouTube link. The actor is best known for playing the complex villain Roger Thorpe on GUIDING LIGHT, though ABC soap fans might remember him as David Renaldi on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. He also had roles on SEARCH FOR TOMORROW and LOVE IS A MANY SPLENDORED THING.

