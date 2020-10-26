The victim of the crash is 19-year-old Michaela Lynch of Warwick. 💔
Hear from her family tonight on @NBC10. pic.twitter.com/CMFB8VW2sM
— Kelly O’Neill (@NBC10_KellyO) October 25, 2020
Driver Jacob Pelliccio, 19, of Warwick faces a number of charges, including DUI. He and two passengers are hospitalized with serious injuries. Another passenger died.
Driver Jacob Pelliccio, 19, of Warwick faces a number of charges, including DUI.
He and two passengers are hospitalized with serious injuries. Another passenger died. @NBC10 https://t.co/vEugo5XjUd pic.twitter.com/AnRAPIttxL
— Ashley Cullinane (@AshCullinane) October 25, 2020
