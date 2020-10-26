Michaela Lynch Death – Dead – Obituary : Woman Killed in  Warwick Fatal Car Accident, Driver  Jacob Pelliccio Faces Multiple Charges.

By | October 26, 2020
0 Comment
Michaela Lynch Death – Dead – Obituary : Woman Killed in  Warwick Fatal Car Accident, Driver  Jacob Pelliccio Faces Multiple Charges.

Michaela Lynch has died, according to a statement posted online on October 25.  2020.
“Warwick police say an overnight accident in Warwick left one person dead and sent three others to the hospital with serious injuries. Speed and alcohol/drugs did play a factor. The driver Jacob Pelliccio, 19, of Warwick faces multiple charges.” Kelly O’Neill of NBC 10 posted the above statements on twitter

Image

Driver Jacob Pelliccio, 19, of Warwick faces a number of charges, including DUI. He and two passengers are hospitalized with serious injuries. Another passenger died.

 

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.