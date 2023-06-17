Michal Wlodarczyk’s Death Notice: Parents and Their Two Children, Aged 3 and 11, Discovered Deceased in Apartment







Michal Wlodarczyk Obituary

Tragedy has struck as a three-year-old boy and girl, along with their parents, were found dead in their flat. The family has been identified as Michal Wlodarczyk, his wife, and their two young children.

The bodies were discovered by authorities after neighbors reported a foul smell coming from the apartment. Investigations are still ongoing, but it is believed that the family died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a faulty heating system.

Michal Wlodarczyk was a loving husband and father who worked hard to provide for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wlodarczyk family and all those affected by this tragedy.





