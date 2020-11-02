Michel Auger Death -Dead : Michel Auger has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Michel Auger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.
“Lorrie Goldstein on Twitter: “Legendary crime reporter. Met him when Quebecor owned the Sun & he worked at Le Journal de Montréal: Survived after he was shot 6 times in the back covering organized crime. Fearless, modest. RIP. Michel Auger has died, according to Quebec media reports. ”
Legendary crime reporter. Met him when Quebecor owned the Sun & he worked at Le Journal de Montréal: Survived after he was shot 6 times in the back covering organized crime. Fearless, modest. RIP. Michel Auger has died, according to Quebec media reports. https://t.co/9zfbiPlmzi
— Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) November 2, 2020
Tributes
Arnaud Bédat @ArnaudBedat wrote
Tristesse d’apprendre la mort du journaliste Michel Auger, un exemple, jusqu’à la fin: «Alors qu’il était plongé dans un coma artificiel, ses proches lui ont lu les titres des journaux du matin à voix haute, avant de le laisser partir doucement»…
Translated from French
Sadness to learn of the death of journalist Michel Auger, an example, until the end: “While he was plunged into an artificial coma, his relatives read the headlines of the morning papers out loud to him, before saying so. let go slowly “…
