Michel Auger Death -Dead :Michel Auger, Quebec’s legendary crime reporter has died of acute pancreatitis.

Michel Auger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

Michel Auger, Quebec's legendary crime reporter once shot in the Journal de Montréal parking lot in a biker gang hit job, has died of acute pancreatitis, Radio-Canada reports. — Les Perreaux (@perreaux) November 1, 2020

Tributes

Un homme que je respectais beaucoup et que j’avais rencontré et interviewé à quelques reprises.

Reposez en paix Monsieur Auger.#MichelAuger https://t.co/jDApImggKl — Gary Daigneault (@GaryDaigneault) November 2, 2020

Michel Auger was a colleague and good friend of my mom. A few months after the attempt on his life, we had him over for dinner, and he enthusiastically showed us his bullet wounds. That made for a vivid childhood memory. My mom and Michel, both gone the same year. https://t.co/FoRG3g4DiO — Louise Solomita (@LouiseSolomita) November 2, 2020

Michel Auger was a legend. A man of integrity and chutzpah. A crime reporter that no biker war could keep or gun down. Reposez-bien, monsieur. https://t.co/MGKYR2uFYw — Սարին | Sarine needs a break (@lifeindiaspora) November 2, 2020

Rest in peace, Robert Fisk and Michel Auger.

Two giants of the industry gone in one day. — Raffy Boudjikanian (@CBCRaffy) November 2, 2020