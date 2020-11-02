Michel Auger Death -Dead :Michel Auger, Quebec’s legendary crime reporter has died of acute pancreatitis.
Michel Auger, Quebec's legendary crime reporter once shot in the Journal de Montréal parking lot in a biker gang hit job, has died of acute pancreatitis, Radio-Canada reports.
— Les Perreaux (@perreaux) November 1, 2020
Tributes
Un homme que je respectais beaucoup et que j’avais rencontré et interviewé à quelques reprises.
Reposez en paix Monsieur Auger.#MichelAuger https://t.co/jDApImggKl
— Gary Daigneault (@GaryDaigneault) November 2, 2020
Michel Auger was a colleague and good friend of my mom. A few months after the attempt on his life, we had him over for dinner, and he enthusiastically showed us his bullet wounds. That made for a vivid childhood memory. My mom and Michel, both gone the same year. https://t.co/FoRG3g4DiO
— Louise Solomita (@LouiseSolomita) November 2, 2020
Michel Auger was a legend. A man of integrity and chutzpah. A crime reporter that no biker war could keep or gun down. Reposez-bien, monsieur. https://t.co/MGKYR2uFYw
— Սարին | Sarine needs a break (@lifeindiaspora) November 2, 2020
Rest in peace, Robert Fisk and Michel Auger.
Two giants of the industry gone in one day.
— Raffy Boudjikanian (@CBCRaffy) November 2, 2020
