michel cordes mort : Honoring the Life and Legacy of Michel Cordes, a Beloved Actor

Remembering Michel Cordes: The Beloved Actor and Musician

Michel Cordes was a French actor who is best known for his role as Roland Marci in the popular French television series, Plus Belle la Vie. He was born on August 22, 1945, in Algeria, and passed away on August 19, 2021, at the age of 75.

A Career in Acting and Music

Cordes began his acting career in the 1970s, appearing in various French films and television shows. However, it wasn\’t until 2004 when he landed the role of Roland Marci in Plus Belle la Vie that he became a household name in France.

Roland Marci was a beloved character in the series, known for his wit, charm, and kind heart. Cordes played the role for over 17 years and became an integral part of the show\’s success. He was one of the few original cast members to remain on the show for its entire run.

Cordes\’ portrayal of Roland Marci was so convincing that many viewers believed that he was the character in real life. He was often stopped on the street by fans who wanted to take a picture with him or ask for his autograph. Cordes was always gracious to his fans and took the time to chat with them and make them feel appreciated.

In addition to his acting career, Cordes was also a talented musician. He played the guitar and sang in a band called Les Musclés, which was formed in the 1980s. The band was known for its catchy pop songs and silly music videos and was popular among children and young adults.

A Legacy to Remember

Cordes\’ legacy will live on through his work in the entertainment industry. He was a talented actor who brought joy and laughter to millions of people. His portrayal of Roland Marci will forever be remembered as one of the most iconic characters in French television history.

Cordes\’ passing was a shock to his fans and colleagues. Many took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of him. The cast and crew of Plus Belle la Vie released a statement, saying, \”We are deeply saddened by the loss of Michel Cordes. He was a talented actor, a beloved colleague, and a dear friend. He will be greatly missed.\”

In Conclusion

In conclusion, Michel Cordes was a beloved actor who made a significant contribution to French television and cinema. He will always be remembered for his portrayal of Roland Marci in Plus Belle la Vie and his talent as a musician. His passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry, and he will be deeply missed by his fans and colleagues. Rest in peace, Michel Cordes.