Michele Broome Death -Dead – Obituary : Michele Broome has Died .
Michele Broome has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
We are sorry to hear of the passing of Community Connector Michele Broome who helped start our directory as a legacy to her late husband Rob.
Our online directory is now a legacy to both Michele and Rob and their family: https://t.co/fk8CvnA4Gl#DirectorytoDoorstep pic.twitter.com/Lnkc1GOnsw
— Health Connections Guernsey (@HealthConnectGG) December 18, 2020
