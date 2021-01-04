Michele Evans Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Michele Evans has Died .

Michele Evans has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Michele Evans, who led Lockheed Martin's aeronautics business until she took a health-related leave of absence Dec. 1, has died.​ https://t.co/sNrdej96K2 — Washington Business Journal (@WBJonline) January 4, 2021

Washington Business Journal @WBJonline Michele Evans, who led Lockheed Martin’s aeronautics business until she took a health-related leave of absence Dec. 1, has died.​