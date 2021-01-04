Michele Evans Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Michele Evans has Died .
Michele Evans has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Michele Evans, who led Lockheed Martin's aeronautics business until she took a health-related leave of absence Dec. 1, has died. https://t.co/sNrdej96K2
— Washington Business Journal (@WBJonline) January 4, 2021
Washington Business Journal @WBJonline Michele Evans, who led Lockheed Martin’s aeronautics business until she took a health-related leave of absence Dec. 1, has died.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.