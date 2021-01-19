Michele Singh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michele Singh has Died from Suicide.
Michele Singh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.
Young PR queen tragically takes her own life after losing her battle with depression leaving behind a broken fiance https://t.co/R2LqeR0Qxd
— Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) January 19, 2021
Latest News Today 3h · Sydney cosmetics maven Michele Singh has tragically taken her own life after losing her battle with depression. Ms Singh, project manager at cosmetics empire ModelCo, is being remembered as ‘loving, confident, driven and brave’ after passing away on Sunday. A Go Fund Me created by a friend has already raised $42,000 for Ms Singh’s devastated fiance Reeve Ransfield. ‘Our beautiful, kind, clever and courageous Michele Singh devastatingly lost her battle with depression on Sunday 17 January,’ Ms Singh’s friend Kelly Muller wrote…. https://maroc.us/…/modelco-queen-michele-singh…/
Source: (20+) Latest News Today – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.