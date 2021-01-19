Michele Singh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michele Singh has Died from Suicide.

By | January 19, 2021
0 Comment

Michele Singh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michele Singh has Died from Suicide.

Michele Singh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

Latest News Today 3h  · Sydney cosmetics maven Michele Singh has tragically taken her own life after losing her battle with depression. Ms Singh, project manager at cosmetics empire ModelCo, is being remembered as ‘loving, confident, driven and brave’ after passing away on Sunday. A Go Fund Me created by a friend has already raised $42,000 for Ms Singh’s devastated fiance Reeve Ransfield. ‘Our beautiful, kind, clever and courageous Michele Singh devastatingly lost her battle with depression on Sunday 17 January,’ Ms Singh’s friend Kelly Muller wrote…. https://maroc.us/…/modelco-queen-michele-singh…/

Source: (20+) Latest News Today – Posts | Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

I still can’t believe I’ve lost my sister , I hope the teleportation to peace is as beautiful as I believe it will be.
If anyone is able to please donate. My best friend has lost his fiancé and we want to help him clean up the pieces.
You helped save me I will forever wish I could’ve done the same for you.
Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Michele Singh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michele Singh has Died from Suicide.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.