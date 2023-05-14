Michelle Dee Miss Universe Philippines : Michelle Dee was crowned as Miss Universe Philippines.

Awe-inspiring Path to Miss Universe Philippines 2019 by Michelle Dee

Michelle Dee: A Beauty Queen on the Rise

Michelle Dee, daughter of veteran actress and beauty queen Melanie Marquez, has recently made waves in the Philippine pageant scene after winning the Miss Universe Philippines 2019 title. The 24-year-old model and TV host bested 38 other candidates from all over the country, impressing the judges with her stunning looks, intelligence, and confidence.

Early Life and Education

Michelle Dee was born on April 24, 1996, in Makati City, Philippines. She is the daughter of Melanie Marquez, who won the Miss International 1979 and Miss World 1986 titles, and businessman Derek Dee. Michelle grew up in a showbiz family, with her mother and other relatives working in the entertainment industry.

Despite her family’s influence, Michelle pursued a different path and studied at the De La Salle University in Manila, where she earned a degree in Communication Arts. She also worked as a freelance model and actress, appearing in various TV commercials, films, and fashion shows.

Pageant Career

Michelle Dee’s pageant journey started in 2017 when she joined the Miss World Philippines competition. Although she did not win the crown, she was able to bag several special awards, including Miss Talent and Miss Multinational Philippines. She also represented the Philippines in the Miss World 2019 pageant held in China, where she made it to the Top 12.

In 2019, Michelle decided to join the newly rebranded Miss Universe Philippines pageant, which was now under the management of the Miss Universe organization. She went through a rigorous screening process and training, which included personality development, public speaking, and catwalk sessions.

During the coronation night held on June 9, 2019, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Michelle showcased her beauty and wit, impressing the judges and audience alike. She also won several special awards, including Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, and Best in National Costume.

Michelle Dee’s Advocacy

Aside from her stunning looks and talent, Michelle Dee is also known for her advocacy on mental health awareness. She has been vocal about her own struggles with anxiety and depression, and she wants to use her platform as a beauty queen to raise awareness and help people who are going through similar challenges.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Michelle said, “I want to help break the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage people to seek help when they need it. It’s okay not to be okay, and it’s important to talk about our feelings and emotions.”

As Miss Universe Philippines, Michelle plans to work with various organizations that promote mental health and wellness, and to participate in activities that empower women and children.

Future Plans

Now that she has won the Miss Universe Philippines 2019 title, Michelle Dee is set to represent the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in December 2019. She is also expected to participate in various charity and outreach programs, as well as modeling and TV hosting gigs.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Michelle said, “I’m excited to represent the Philippines and show the world what we have to offer. I want to be an inspiration to young girls who dream of becoming beauty queens, and to make my country proud.”

Conclusion

Michelle Dee is a beauty queen on the rise, with her stunning looks, intelligence, and advocacy for mental health awareness. She has proven that she is more than just a pretty face, and that she has the heart and passion to make a difference in the world.

As she prepares for the Miss Universe pageant, we can expect Michelle to continue to shine and inspire people with her grace, charm, and positivity. She is truly a role model for young girls who aspire to be beauty queens, and for anyone who wants to make a positive impact in their community and beyond.

