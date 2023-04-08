Michelle Elliott Death : The Music World Mourns the Tragic Loss of Michelle Elliott

Music World Mourns Tragic Loss of Michelle Elliott

The music world is mourning the loss of Michelle Elliott, a renowned music industry executive who passed away on May 19th, 2021. Her legacy of dedication, hard work, and passion for the industry will forever be remembered.

A Music Industry Veteran

Elliott worked in the music business for over three decades, beginning her career working with Quincy Jones. She also worked at Warner Bros. Records, where she collaborated with artists like Prince, Madonna, and Eric Clapton.

In 1994, she joined Motown Records as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Promotion, where she helped to breathe new life into the label and launched new artists that went on to become sensations such as Erykah Badu and India.Arie.

Her career continued to flourish, and she worked at other major record labels such as Universal Records, Sony Music, and Virgin Records. Elliott was a well-respected industry leader known for her innovative marketing ideas, tireless work ethic, and skill to spot the next big thing in music.

A Shocking Loss

Colleagues and friends expressed their condolences and shared their memories of Elliott on social media. Motown Records released a statement stating “Michelle Elliott was an incomparable executive whose passion for music and legendary contributions to the industry will always be cherished.”

Elliott’s contributions were profound, and her impact on the business will never be forgotten. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations in the music industry.

A Lasting Legacy

Michelle Elliott was an icon in the music industry. Her commitment to her craft and her passion for helping artists achieve their dreams will continue to impact the music world for years to come. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones as we celebrate her remarkable career and contributions to the industry. Rest in peace, Michelle Elliott – may your legacy live on forever.