Michelle Lancaster Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Michelle Lancaster, Paul Lancaster’s wife has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Michelle Lancaster, Paul Lancaster's wife has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
Booth Brothers 22h · Michelle Lancaster, Paul’s wife, reached Home this morning at 7:06 AM. Paul was with her when she drew her last breath. Paul wants to thank everyone for their prayers, support,and love. They have been overwhelmed with thoughtfulness the last 3 1/2 years. The Lancaster family loves you very much. A Celebration of Life service is pending.
Don Garrett
I am so very sorry Paul. Kay and I are praying for you sad you mourn the loss of your beloved mate. May God give you the comfort that only the Holy Spirit can provide during this time. I pray God will walk with you.
Marcie TerBush
So very sorry for your loss Paul. Praying for God’s divine strength for you & your boys ~ Comfort, strength & peace. I pray you will all just sense His loving presence.
Kerri Brain
Yes and the booth brothers sang so night through their grieving and wow praying them through this very tough time as a group
Praying for Paul and his dear family for God to be very close
Pattie T. Doyle
Dear God. Please be with Paul and their children. God has a Beautiful Angel with him now. I know it will be hard. Praying for God to help you make it in the days to come. I know just what you and your children will face from this day forward. Paul, keep singing for The Lord. God has you and your children in the palm of his hands. Be strong. Saying a prayer right now. God Bless
Ron Deveraux
Please pray for His peace for Paul Lancaster. His beautiful wife, Michelle was called home by her Savior.
