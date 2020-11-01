Michelle Parker Dead ? Missing Michelle Parker Death Story is a Hoax.
Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that Florida missing woman Michelle Parker may have died.
Who is Michelle Parker ?
Michelle Parker made an appearance “The People’s Court” with an ex-fiancé on Nov. 2011.
Four days later, the then 33-year-old went missing and remains so to this day.
Parker, a Winter Park High School, graduate, left behind 3-year-old twins, an 11-year-old son and a community that craved answers. Her disappearance produced 20,000 missing person fliers days after her disappearance.
Six years ago today, Michelle Parker went missing. This is still an open case, and we will never stop pursuing justice for Michelle and her family. pic.twitter.com/RRCeOgTjYe
— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 17, 2017
OPD Detectives continue to investigate the disappearance of Michelle Parker, who went missing 4 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/urGTlKlOUs
— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 17, 2015
Is there a new hope in the “People’s Court Missing Person” case of Michelle Parker? Show your support by liking and RT’ing so @OrlandoPDChief @policwmn and Det. Fields know we’re behind them!https://t.co/G94EaS1UM0
— John Lordan (@LordanArts) November 13, 2019
Death Hoax
This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.
