By | November 1, 2020
Michelle Parker Dead ? Missing Michelle Parker Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that Florida missing woman Michelle Parker may have died.

Who is Michelle Parker ?

Michelle Parker made an appearance “The People’s Court” with an ex-fiancé on Nov. 2011.

Four days later, the then 33-year-old went missing and remains so to this day.

Parker, a Winter Park High School, graduate, left behind 3-year-old twins, an 11-year-old son and a community that craved answers. Her disappearance produced 20,000 missing person fliers days after her disappearance.

 

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Michelle Parker went missing 8 years ago - Orlando Sentinel

