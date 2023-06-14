Michigan concert shooting claims life of man today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting incident at a concert in Michigan has resulted in the death of one man and the injury of another, prompting a police appeal for witnesses. The incident occurred during a show in Spring Valley Park, Kalamazoo, last Saturday, which was attended by hundreds of people. Reports suggest that shots were fired towards the end of the concert, killing Marcus Tillman, a 35-year-old from Kalamazoo. A 32-year-old local man was also injured in the shooting, but his injuries were not life-threatening. The response of emergency services was hampered by gig-goers fleeing the area. Over 20 spent casings were located from the scene, but no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains open. Police have urged witnesses to come forward with information and share any videos taken during the incident.

News Source : IQ Magazine

Source Link :Man killed in Michigan concert shooting/