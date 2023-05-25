Michigan man on the run after drug arrests in St. Albans, WV, Dwayne Devante Canada identified as suspect

Dwayne Devante Canada, suspect in drug activity and auto theft case in St. Albans, WV. : Michigan man Dwayne Devante Canada sought after fleeing from police in St. Albans drug bust

A man from Michigan is currently being sought by police after fleeing from them in a stolen vehicle. The St. Albans Police Department had been investigating alleged drug activity in the area for a month before executing a search warrant at a residence. Four people were arrested at the scene and charged with distribution and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The suspect, identified as Dwayne Devante Canada, was described as a light-skinned black male and fled on foot after reportedly fighting with detectives. He has been charged with several offenses and is considered dangerous. Kanawha County dispatchers received multiple calls regarding the suspect’s whereabouts, and police say he may be attempting to get to Michigan through Ohio. The US Marshal’s Office is involved in the case, and several law enforcement agencies are working to locate him.

