Michigan recruiting: Michigan’s Wolverine Recruitment Report: Predicting the Number of Commits for the Crucial Month Ahead

Michigan Football: June brings official visits, recruiting momentum, and tough decisions

The calendar has turned to June, which means recruiting is about to heat up across the country. It’s the beginning of official visit season, where prospects in the 2024 class can get an all-access glimpse into the programs they are considering, with all costs and expenses paid for by the school. For Michigan, it is already lightyears ahead of where it was at the same juncture last cycle.

Jim Harbaugh’s program only had six verbal pledges entering June of last year and struggled closing with its top targets throughout the summer and fall. The Wolverines finished with a class that ranked outside the top 15 but enter this summer with the second-ranked class nationally with 17 commitments – tied with Wake Forest for the most in FBS.

This month will give Michigan coaches the opportunity to fortify relationships with prospective recruits and continue to build momentum in a class that already features seven top-200 prospects.

“I would use the word clarity,” The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich said of the biggest storyline heading into June. “They’re one of the best classes in the cycle, but there’s a lot of positions that need to be solved. Who are you going to take? How many are you gonna take? Is there enough room for certain guys that they’ve been recruiting for a while?”

The Wolverines have more than 25 targets lined up for official visits this month, and that doesn’t include a majority of its commits who also are planning on making the trip to Ann Arbor. Barring any decommitments, they are already set at two positions: quarterback (with five-star prospect Jadyn Davis) and tight end (with Brady Prieskorn and Hogan Hansen – both top-200 recruits).

Spots elsewhere are beginning to fill up quickly, which could lead to a flurry of activity this month.

“If you get a couple guys to commit and you have a spot left and there are three guys, you basically tell them, ‘This is how many spots we got,’” Marich said. “This is what we think of you, but at the end of the day, we just can’t take everyone.’ That’s where I think you could see some accelerated timelines.

“Some of these guys – I don’t want to say have been dragging it (their recruitments) out – but they are enjoying the process. But with the way Michigan is recruiting, you just can’t assume you have a spot in the class. So many guys are jumping in so quickly that eventually they are going to have to turn away some of these guys. If they can get some of these guys to commit this month, that is maybe going to put the heat on some of the other guys to make a decision if they are seriously wanting to go to Michigan.”

Marich said his best guess is Michigan lands three-to-four verbal pledges this month but said he wouldn’t be surprised if it gets upwards of six.

The most intriguing positions to monitor, Marich said, are defensive line, especially edge, offensive line and cornerback.

The Wolverines currently hold commitments from three defensive linemen and three linebackers, but no true edge rushers. They are expected to take a handful of edge players this cycle and will have a bevy of players at the position visiting this month: Austintown (Ohio) Fitch four-star Brian Robinson, Cheshire (Conn.) Academy four-star Jacob Smith, Deerfield Beach (Fla.) four-star Elias Rudolph, Ijamsville (Maryland) Oakdale four-star Dominic Nichols, Brandywine (Maryland) Gwynn Park four-star Devon Baxter and Olney (Maryland) Good Counsel four-star Darien Mayo. Marich said two names to monitor are Smith, the twin brother of current Michigan defensive lineman commit Jerod Smith, and Robinson. Both will be visiting this weekend.

“Jacob’s looking at other schools like Kentucky, Nebraska, and others,” Marich said. “I just tend to lean toward he’s going to follow his twin brother to Michigan because there’s not many times in recruiting where you see two brothers kind of split and go separate ways. But this is one case where I just feel like he wants to do his own thing, make his own decision on his own time. That’s fine, but again, with edge recruiting, it could be one of those scenarios where he’s coming up this first weekend and they have a talk with him and kind of say, ‘Hey, where are you on things?’

“I think the same can be said with Robinson, a guy that (defensive backs coach and Ohio native) Steve Clinkscale has recruited for several months. I want to say he’s been up around seven or eight times, and there’s only so much you can do. We did an interview with him recently and were like, ‘What are you still looking for? What questions need to be answered at Michigan?’ He’s like, ‘None, I’m just going at my own rate.’”

Michigan already has five offensive linemen in the class but is looking to take another. Copperas Cove (Texas) four-star tackle Michael Uini and Fort Bend (Texas) Christian Academy four-star tackle Bennett Warren are both slated to visit in June.

“The magic number is six, but it’s gonna be a select six,” Marich said. “It’s getting to the point where it’s like first come, first serve with some of these guys. We’ll see what happens, but this is gonna be interesting. This is like a game of musical chairs. That’s how I look at this. Who’s gonna sit down in that chair? You could be left out.”

Another primary need this cycle is cornerback. The Wolverines have yet to land one but will be putting on the full-court press this month. Six are expected to visit, including three four-stars from Ohio: Cleveland Glenville’s Bryce West, Springfield’s Aaron Scott and Cincinnati Withrow’s Terhyon Nichols. Both West and Scott are top-100 prospects, and Scott is slated to visit the June 16 weekend, when most of Michigan’s current commits are planning on being in attendance.

“They’ve been recruiting him for a longtime,” Marich said of Scott. “That one is going to be an Ohio State-Michigan battle. Not only do you have the coaches working on the guy, but you got like 10-12 of your commits also there bonding and having their recruiting hats on as well. I think that’s going to be a big critical weekend because, No. 1, the class is going to finally come together as one for the most part. But No. 2, they can also help with some other top guys like Aaron Scott.”

