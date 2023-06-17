Michigan Teen Arrested for Neo-Nazi and Antisemitic Threats and Stockpiling Weapons

Seann Pietila, suspect : Michigan teen Seann Pietila arrested for planning mass shooting and stockpiling weapons

An FBI arrest was made on Friday in Michigan of a teenager who expressed explicit neo-Nazi and antisemitic ideologies online. Seann Pietila, 19, from Pickford, Michigan was charged by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan with transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure another. Investigators allege that the teen communicated with another user on Instagram, expressing strong views against the Jewish population, support for neo-Nazis and idolization of previous mass shooters. When the FBI searched the suspect’s home earlier on Friday, they found a cache of weapons, a Nazi flag, a ghillie suit, gas masks, and military sniper/survival manuals, according to the criminal complaint. A search of the suspect’s phone found a message in the Notes app where he had identified a synagogue in East Lansing, a date and a list of equipment. Further investigation into the suspect’s social media accounts found other images and posts that included posts of Nazi imagery and other mass shooters, the complaint said.

Read Full story : Teen arrested after FBI uncovers alleged mass shooting plot /

News Source : Luke Barr,Ivan Pereira

Teen arrested FBI uncovers Mass shooting plot Alleged plot Criminal investigation