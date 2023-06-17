Michigan teenager arrested by FBI for neo-Nazi and antisemitic threats and possession of weapons

Seann Pietila – suspect in neo-Nazi and antisemitic threats case, arrested by FBI in Michigan. : Michigan teenager arrested by FBI for expressing neo-Nazi and antisemitic beliefs online

A 19-year-old from Pickford, Michigan, named Seann Pietila, was arrested by the FBI on Friday for expressing neo-Nazi and antisemitic beliefs online. He faces charges of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure another individual, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan. Pietila engaged in conversations on Instagram where he expressed his strong hatred towards the Jewish population, voiced support for neo-Nazis, and idolized previous mass shooters. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his residence and discovered a cache of weapons, including firearms, a Nazi flag, a ghillie suit, gas masks, and military sniper/survival manuals. Pietila had also left a message on his phone which identified a synagogue in East Lansig, along with a date and a list of equipment. The FBI took immediate action upon receiving a report about threatening online communications, leading them to link the messages to Pietila. The suspect also admired the 2019 Christchurch mass shooting in New Zealand and had troubling content on his social media accounts, including images and posts featuring Nazi symbolism and references to other mass shooters. Among the items seized from his residence were magazines, a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, various knives, and firearms accessories. Authorities are determined to address and combat hate crimes, ensuring the safety and well-being of targeted communities.

News Source : By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

