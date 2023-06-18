Megan Imirowicz : Michigan woman convicted of killing father with lye cleaner

A Michigan woman, Megan Imirowicz, has been convicted of killing her father, Konrad Imirowicz, with lye, a chemical drain cleaner. The verdict was reached on June 15 by a jury. According to the prosecutor’s office, Imirowicz threw lye on her sleeping father on October 1, 2021, causing chemical burns across his body. Her father survived for five months in the hospital and passed away three days after being taken off life support. Imirowicz was found guilty on charges of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices or irritants causing death, and domestic violence. She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Imirowicz was 18 years old when she killed her father.

Read Full story : Michigan woman convicted in father’s death caused by chemical burns /

News Source : Wells Foster

Michigan murder case Chemical burns homicide Conviction of woman in father’s death Criminal trial in Michigan Legal consequences of chemical burns incident