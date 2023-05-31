Michigan’s Location: “Locating Michigan’s Missing Ampersand: A Discussion with Baruah and Elliott”

An “And” Approach is Key to Solving Michigan’s Challenges

Matt Elliott Emphasizes Importance of Framework and Growth Mindset

At the Detroit Regional Chamber’s recent conference, Matt Elliott, the 2023 Conference Chair, emphasized the importance of taking an “and” approach to solve Michigan’s biggest challenges and capitalize on opportunities. This approach involves creating a clear framework that keeps progress consistent and on track, while avoiding the “crisis of the moment” or the infamous “Michigan 180.”

Elliott believes that a clear “why” will drive the state forward and maintain focus on finding the most win-win scenarios among businesses and consumers. He also argues that it is essential to move away from leadership with a fixed mindset, which often places blame on an invisible “other,” and toward leaders with a growth mindset who recognize that they are responsible for solving problems.

According to Elliott, “The structures that are created and produced that create less than win-win outcomes are not there by accident,” and structures should serve the right people in the right way more often.

Sandy K. Baruah Reveals Glaring Disconnect in Michigan’s Economy

Sandy K. Baruah, President, and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber presented data from a new statewide poll of registered Michigan voters. The poll revealed a glaring disconnect in how people feel they are doing economically versus how the economy is doing.

While 72% of Michiganders say they are doing as well, if not better than, they were a year ago, the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index released a score half of what it was pre-pandemic, indicating that residents feel the state is on the wrong track.

When it comes to higher education, only 8% of Michiganders think a college degree is very important to obtain a successful job. However, 80% of these same voters support policies regarding state-funded post-high school education.

Voters also said they think the ICE to EV transition is due to companies buckling to environmentalist and government pressure, as opposed to responding to consumer demand and market forces. Baruah quipped, “I’m not sure how much business knowledge they have, but that’s not generally how multi-national corporations work. Here, we’ve got to get over ourselves and figure out what is new and excited and get excited about it.”

Cohesion, Collaboration, Consistency, Compromise, and Common Sense are Key Focus Areas

Baruah believes that cohesion, collaboration, consistency, compromise, and common sense will be the most critical focus areas moving forward. He also believes that we must switch from meeting challenges with a programmatic approach to an alignment approach, where initiatives work together for a greater impact and have a more optimistic point of view.

According to Baruah, “The same things that make us great and build the middle class – leadership in mobility, leadership in technology, leadership in innovation – are the same things that are going to drive our future.”

Conclusion

Michigan faces significant economic and societal challenges, but by taking an “and” approach, creating a clear framework, and embracing a growth mindset, the state can capitalize on opportunities and overcome obstacles. With cohesion, collaboration, consistency, compromise, and common sense, Michigan can lead in mobility, technology, and innovation and build a stronger middle class for the future.

News Source : Detroit Regional Chamber

Source Link :Baruah & Elliott: Where is Michigan’s &? /