Mick Holien Death -Dead – Obituaries: Mick Holien, a man who will forever be linked with the University of Montana has Died .
Mick Holien, a man who will forever be linked with the University of Montana has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.
Mick Holien, known as the Voice of the Griz for 31 years, has died. Holien was the voice of a generation for Griz football and basketball, who was on the call for such memorable moments like the 1995 Montana football national championship.
” Skyline Sports on Twitter: “Mick Holien, a man who will forever be linked with the University of Montana, particularly #GrizFB, passed away last night. Holien started calling @MontanaGrizWBB games in 1985, took over as football’s “Voice of the Griz” in 1993. A life well lived. ”
Mick Holien, a man who will forever be linked with the University of Montana, particularly #GrizFB, passed away last night.
Holien started calling @MontanaGrizWBB games in 1985, took over as football’s “Voice of the Griz” in 1993.
A life well lived.
— Skyline Sports (@SkylineSportsMT) November 27, 2020
Tributes
Legendary Montana Grizzly sports broadcaster Mick Holien passes away…His voice is Griz sports to me..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/D58XLQPGvS
— Kevin Cornish (@KevinCornish76) November 28, 2020
Enjoyed all my interactions with Mick Holien over the years. A strong play-by-play presence and so much institutional knowledge. RIP.https://t.co/vgFoRbFZrP
— Greg Rachac (@gregrachac) November 28, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.