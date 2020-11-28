Mick Holien Death -Dead – Obituaries: Mick Holien, a man who will forever be linked with the University of Montana has Died .

Mick Holien, known as the Voice of the Griz for 31 years, has died. Holien was the voice of a generation for Griz football and basketball, who was on the call for such memorable moments like the 1995 Montana football national championship.

Tributes

Legendary Montana Grizzly sports broadcaster Mick Holien passes away…His voice is Griz sports to me..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/D58XLQPGvS — Kevin Cornish (@KevinCornish76) November 28, 2020

Enjoyed all my interactions with Mick Holien over the years. A strong play-by-play presence and so much institutional knowledge. RIP.https://t.co/vgFoRbFZrP — Greg Rachac (@gregrachac) November 28, 2020

Bruce @brucejsayler wrote

Just saw the news of the passing of Mick Holien . My condolences to his loved ones. Mick was a definite good ones in many roles in the news media, especially as a crime reporter and, of course, calling play-by-play on Griz games.

Frank Gogola wrote

Former Voice of the Griz Mick Holien died last night. Denny Bedard, his friend and co-worker, shared the news this morning and provided some reflections on their time together. Jim O’Day wrote Rest In Peace, Mick Holien . You will be missed. First met him when he traveled with the Griz Caravan of Coaches on the GAA (now GSA) Spring Tour. After moving from Cut Bank to Missoula in 1998, I lived with Mick for four months until my family got here. Heard some great stories!