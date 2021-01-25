Mick Peat Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : local folk legend Mick Peat has Died .
local folk legend Mick Peat has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Derby has bid goodnight to local folk legend Mick Peat, who has died at the age of 80. His work as a musician and promoter for more than 30 years, including as co-director of @DerbyFolk Festival, helped to establish the city on the national folk scene. pic.twitter.com/kIIXJlcnVq
— Derby LIVE (@DerbyLIVE) January 25, 2021
