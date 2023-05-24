“Mickey Arison net worth”: Miami Heat Owner Mickey Arison: A Profile on His Career Earnings and Net Worth

How Mickey Arison Became One of the Most Accomplished NBA Owners: A Profile

The Miami Heat have become one of the most successful franchises in the NBA, and much of that success can be attributed to their owner, Mickey Arison. Here’s everything you need to know about Arison and his pursuits both inside and outside of basketball.

Who is Mickey Arison?

Mickey Arison was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 1949. His father, Ted Arison, was a successful Israeli businessman who co-founded Norwegian Cruise Lines with shipping magnate Knut Kloster. Ted later formed his own cruise company, Carnival Cruise Lines, which grew to become the largest cruise ship operator in the world.

Ted provided financial backing for the group that founded the Heat in 1987, and he became the majority owner when the team was created. In 1995, Ted passed ownership of the team to Mickey, who has remained in charge ever since.

Mickey also served as the CEO of Carnival for 34 years, helping to grow its fleet to more than 100 ships before stepping down in 2013.

Mickey Arison’s Net Worth

According to Forbes, Arison has a net worth of roughly $5.6 billion, making him the 467th wealthiest person in the world. His net worth peaked in 2018 at $9.7 billion.

The Purchase of the Miami Heat

Arison purchased the Miami Heat from his father in 1995 for $68 million. Adjusted for inflation, that means the team is now worth about 22 times more than what he paid for it several decades ago. When the team was founded in 1988, Ted Arison, Billy Cunningham, and Lewis Schaffel spent roughly $32.5 million in expansion fees to bring the team to Miami.

The NBA’s Most Valuable Teams

Forbes has ranked the Miami Heat as the 12th most valuable team in the NBA, with a total value of about $3 billion as of October 2022. However, it’s possible that number will rise following the team’s success this season.

Here is a look at the top ten most valuable franchises in the league today:

Rank Team Current Value 1 Golden State Warriors $7 billion 2 New York Knicks $6.1 billion 3 Los Angeles Lakers $5.9 billion 4 Chicago Bulls $4.1 billion 5 Boston Celtics $4 billion 6 Los Angeles Clippers $3.9 billion 7 Brooklyn Nets $3.5 billion 8 Dallas Mavericks $3.3 billion 9 Houston Rockets $3.2 billion 10 Philadelphia 76ers $3.15 billion

Conclusion

Mickey Arison has been a driving force behind the Miami Heat’s success, both on and off the court. With a net worth of $5.6 billion and ownership of one of the most successful franchises in the NBA, Arison is one of the most accomplished owners in the league today.

News Source : Sam Jarden

Source Link :Who is Mickey Arison? Net worth and career earnings of Miami Heat owner/