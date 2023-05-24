“Mickey Arison net worth”: Miami Heat Owner, Mickey Arison: His Career Earnings and Net Worth

How Mickey Arison Built the Miami Heat into a Successful Franchise

The Miami Heat have become one of the most stable and successful franchises in the NBA over the past few decades, and owner Mickey Arison is a big reason why. Arison purchased the team in 1995 and appointed Pat Riley as team president, leading to three championships during Riley’s tenure.

Who is Mickey Arison?

Mickey Arison was born in Tel Aviv, Israel in 1949 and moved to the United States when he was a young child. His father, Ted Arison, co-founded Norwegian Cruise Lines with shipping magnate Knut Kloster before forming his own cruise company, Carnival Cruise Lines. Ted provided financial backing for the group that founded the Heat in 1987 and became the majority owner when the team was created. In 1995, he passed ownership of the team to Mickey, who has remained in charge ever since. Arison spent 34 years as the CEO of Carnival before stepping down in 2013.

Mickey Arison Net Worth

According to Forbes, Arison has a net worth of roughly $5.6 billion, making him the 467th wealthiest person in the world. His net worth peaked in 2018 at $9.7 billion.

How Much Did Mickey Arison Pay for the Heat?

Arison paid $68 million to acquire the Heat from his father in 1995. When adjusted for inflation, that means the team is now worth about 22 times more than what he paid for it several decades ago. The team was founded in 1988 for roughly $32.5 million in expansion fees.

NBA’s Most Valuable Teams

Forbes has the Heat ranked as the 12th most valuable team in the NBA, with a total value of about $3 billion as of October 2022. The top ten most valuable franchises in the league today are the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Conclusion

Mickey Arison’s leadership and ownership of the Miami Heat have helped to build the franchise into a successful and stable organization. His net worth and the team’s value have grown significantly over the years, and the Heat’s success on the court has made them a perennial contender in the NBA.

