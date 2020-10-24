Mickey Conway Death – Dead : Mickey Conway Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Mickey Conway has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 24, 2020.
Our thoughts are with the family of Mickey Conway who has sadly passed away, especially his wife Marie at this most difficult of times. The Conway family have suffered greatly since the killing of 18 year old Gareth in the Omagh bomb. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
— Relatives 4 Justice (@RelsForJustice) October 24, 2020
Tributes
